I The Sun in concerto alla ' Fabbrica delle Candele'

The Sun
Sarà la Fabbrica delle Candele ad ospitare la prima assoluta a Forlì dei The Sun. La più famosa delle ...

Sarà la Fabbrica delle Candele ad ospitare la prima assoluta a Forlì dei The Sun. La più famosa delle 'christian rock band' italiane sarà in città il 31 agosto prossimo, su invito della Pastorale
I The Sun in concerto alla 'Fabbrica delle Candele'

Sarà la Fabbrica delle Candele ad ospitare la prima assoluta a Forlì dei The Sun. La più famosa delle 'christian rock band' italiane sarà in città il 31 agosto prossimo, su invito della Pastorale Giovanile Diocesana guidata da don Andrea Carubia. 'Da alcuni anni - dichiara ...

I The Sun in concerto alla 'Fabbrica delle Candele'  ForlìToday

