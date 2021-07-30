Sicilian League councillor arrested for attempted homicide

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sicilian League

Iene Sicule

ROME, JUL 30 - Gaetano Aronica, a 48 - year - old councillor for the right - wingparty in thecity of Licata, has been arrested for alleged attempted homicide. Aronica allegedly shot at his 71 - year - old business partner four times this week, wounding his left ...But he was eligible to serve a fixed - term, rather than life, after turning Stare informant and giving investigators valuable information about theMafia.leader Matteo Salvini said ...ROME, JUL 30 - Gaetano Aronica, a 48-year-old councillor for the right-wing League party in the Sicilian city of Licata, has been arrested for alleged attempted homicide. Aronica allegedly shot at his ...Spettacoli e Cultura - 29/07/2021. La finalissima della quinta edizione di CineMigrare e SISL si è conclusa nel migliore dei modi. Premio miglior film a 3 sleeps di Christopher Holt e Watani - My land ...