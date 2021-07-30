Sicilian League councillor arrested for attempted homicide (Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 30 - Gaetano Aronica, a 48 - year - old councillor for the right - wing League party in the Sicilian city of Licata, has been arrested for alleged attempted homicide. Aronica allegedly shot ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Mafia: Brusca's release a 'punch in the stomach'But he was eligible to serve a fixed - term, rather than life, after turning Stare informant and giving investigators valuable information about the Sicilian Mafia. League leader Matteo Salvini said ...
