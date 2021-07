Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Score Includes Everything From Metallica to Brazilian Percussion

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021) Composer James Newton Howard is no stranger to action films. He’s done dozens of them,“The Fugitive” and “King Kong” to “The Hunger Games” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” But it’s probably safe to say he’d never faced a challenge quite like“Jungle Cruise,” opening July 30. With Dwayne Johnson L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.