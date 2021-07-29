Olympics | Italy' s women take bronze in team foil fencing

(Di giovedì 29 luglio 2021) "The big challenge today was accepting that we weren't in the final," said Alice Volpi, who was on the podium along with Erica Cipressa, Arianna Errigo and Martina Batini. "People always expect gold ...

Advertising

FIE_fencing : #Tokyo2020 Team Italy with ISOLA Federica, FIAMINGO Rossella, NAVARRIA Mara and SANTUCCIO Alberta win Olympic bronz… - FIBA : Hello @Olympics, allow us to introduce Simone Fontecchio from Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy ???? #Tokyo2020 | #Basketball - callai_marco : RT @DilettaBarilla: #Errigo #Batini #Volpi #Cipressa regalano all’#ItaliaTeam la medaglia di bronzo nel fioretto femminile Another #Bronz… - 1cyberella : Scherma Fioretto - Medaglia di Bronzo Alice Volpi, Arianna Errigo, Martina Batini ed Erica Cipressa - Italia - Bro… - DilettaBarilla : #Errigo #Batini #Volpi #Cipressa regalano all’#ItaliaTeam la medaglia di bronzo nel fioretto femminile Another… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Olympics Italy

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

ROME, JUL 29 -won the bronze medal in the women's team foil fencing event at the Tokyo 2020on Thursday, thrashing the USA 45 - 23. The team said the bronze was not a consolation prize after they ...ROME, JUL 28 -won the silver medal in the men's team sabre fencing event at the Tokyo 2020on Wednesday, missing out on gold with a 45 - 26 defeat to South Korea in the final. The Italian team is ...ROME, JUL 29 - Italy won the bronze medal in the women's team foil fencing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, thrashing the USA 45-23. The team said the bronze was not a consolation prize a ...ROME, JUL 29 - Italy won its second gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, with Federica Cesarini and Valentina Rodini triumphing in the women's lightweight double sculls rowing. Stefano O ...