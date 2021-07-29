Olympics: Italy's women take bronze in team foil fencing (Di giovedì 29 luglio 2021) "The big challenge today was accepting that we weren't in the final," said Alice Volpi, who was on the podium along with Erica Cipressa, Arianna Errigo and Martina Batini. "People always expect gold ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Olympics: Italy's women take bronze in team foil fencingROME, JUL 29 - Italy won the bronze medal in the women's team foil fencing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, thrashing the USA 45 - 23. The team said the bronze was not a consolation prize after they ...
Olympics: Italy win silver in men's team sabre fencingROME, JUL 28 - Italy won the silver medal in the men's team sabre fencing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday, missing out on gold with a 45 - 26 defeat to South Korea in the final. The Italian team is ...
Olympics: Rossi, Viviani lead Italy team at opening ceremony La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Olympics: Italy win gold and bronze in rowingROME, JUL 29 - Italy won its second gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday, with Federica Cesarini and Valentina Rodini triumphing in the women's lightweight double sculls rowing. Stefano O ...
