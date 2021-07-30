Disney Responds to Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit Over ‘Black Widow’ Release (Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021) UPDATE 7/29 06:08 p.m. ET Disney Released a statement saying there was “no merit” to Johansson’s filing. “This Lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the Release of Black Widow onDisney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date,” the company’s comment on the Lawsuit ...Leggi su cityroma
GLAAD Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori della 32° edizione... Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics) Outstandin g Variety or Talk Show Episode "Lilly Responds to ... The 'Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian - Polk Entertainment) Out (Pixar/ Disney+ ) Razor Tongue (YouTube) "...
GLAAD Media Awards 2021, Sam Smith trionfa nella categoria Musica: guarda tutti i vincitori... Distant Lands (HBO Max) The Owl House (Disney Channel) VINCITORE (parimerito): She - Ra & The ... "Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality" A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC) Outstanding TV ...
