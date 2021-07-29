China Bans Germany’s Guangzhou Consulate From Social Media for Post About LGBTQ Film Festival (Di giovedì 29 luglio 2021) Top Chinese Social Media platform Weibo has banned the official account of the German Consulate in Guangzhou for “violating community standards” after it Posted information About a LGBTQ Film Festival jointly hosted with 16 other foreign governments. The ban, which has now been in effect for more than two full days, was instated after nationalist L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
dianawudavid : China bans private tutoring...#futureofeducation - Aillu77 : Con le dovute precauzioni, si può dire che la Cina insegni al resto del mondo COSA DEVE FARE uno Stato e DOVE DEVE… - fabriziocrespi1 : Interessante articolo di Bloomberg relativo a controlli su educazione in Cina. A voi il giudizio.… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China Bans
CGTN Think Tank Releases an Analytical Report on the Global Situation of the COVID - 19 Pandemic... thanks to effective measures such as entry bans, quarantine and stringent testing at the border. China has the lowest number of confirmed new cases among the sample countries and the highest number ...
Electric Truck Market worth USD 21.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.1% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)So far, big cities such as Mexico City, Paris, and Madrid have announced diesel bans. Around 200 ... China is the world's largest electric truck market, owing to the high demand for these vehicles in ...
China BansSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China Bans