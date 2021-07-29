FIFA 22 trailer di gioco ufficialeFIFA 22: LELE ADANI É IL NUOVO COMMENTATORE TECNICOPlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteUltime Blog

China Bans Germany’s Guangzhou Consulate From Social Media for Post About LGBTQ Film Festival

China Bans
Top Chinese Social Media platform Weibo has banned the official account of the German Consulate in ...

China Bans Germany’s Guangzhou Consulate From Social Media for Post About LGBTQ Film Festival (Di giovedì 29 luglio 2021) Top Chinese Social Media platform Weibo has banned the official account of the German Consulate in Guangzhou for “violating community standards” after it Posted information About a LGBTQ Film Festival jointly hosted with 16 other foreign governments. The ban, which has now been in effect for more than two full days, was instated after nationalist L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
