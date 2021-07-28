PlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteRed Dead Online: perlustra Annesburg in cerca del gioiello dell'EstDariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Ultime Blog

Stonebranch Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audit for SaaS Security and Availability

Certification affirms Stonebranch's ongoing commitment to protect customer data and assure ...

Stonebranch Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audit for SaaS Security and Availability

Certification affirms Stonebranch's ongoing commitment to protect customer data and assure Availability. ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that the Stonebranch Universal Controller (SaaS) successfully completed its annual Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 Audit.  Part of the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, the Stonebranch Universal Controller is a centralized command-center for IT orchestration and ...
