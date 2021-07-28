Stonebranch Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audit for SaaS Security and Availability (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) Certification affirms Stonebranch's ongoing commitment to protect customer data and assure Availability. ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that the Stonebranch Universal Controller (SaaS) successfully completed its annual Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 Audit. Part of the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, the Stonebranch Universal Controller is a centralized command-center for IT orchestration and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
