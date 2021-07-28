Stilla Launches Access Program for Industry' s First Six - Color Digital PCR System

(Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) ...for providing the highest multiplexing and detection capacity available on the market today. This ... The cost versus depth tradeoffs of NGS make it impractical for the routine testing of many samples ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Stilla Launches

Zazoom Blog

... the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued a settlement order of dismissal on a patent infringement suit brought againstby Bio - Rad Laboratories. Under the ...Continua a leggereAccess Program for Industry's First Six - Color Digital PCR System Business Wire Business Wire - 28 Luglio 2021 New dPCR Platform Offers High Multiplexing and ...Stilla Technologies, the company innovating the next generation of digital PCR solutions for life science research and molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce the launch of its 6-Color Digital P ...