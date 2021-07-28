PlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteRed Dead Online: perlustra Annesburg in cerca del gioiello dell'EstDariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Ultime Blog

Sony Pictures Film Chief Tom Rothman Extends Contract

Sony Pictures
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Sony Pictures Entertainment has extended Tom Rothman’s Contract for an unspecified period of time and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Sony Pictures Film Chief Tom Rothman Extends Contract (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) Sony Pictures Entertainment has extended Tom Rothman’s Contract for an unspecified period of time and given the Film Chief a promotion. It’s a strong endorsement for the hard-charging executive, who took over Sony’s Film business in 2015 during a tumultuous period for the studio. When he assumed the role, Sony had just endured a devastating L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma

twitterMarvelFansIT : RT @MarvelFansIT: STI MATTI DI SONY PICTURES INDIA SU #instagram METTONO UN VIDEO SU #SpiderMan MA OVVIAMENTE NON È IL TRAILER #Spidermanno… - MarvelFansIT : STI MATTI DI SONY PICTURES INDIA SU #instagram METTONO UN VIDEO SU #SpiderMan MA OVVIAMENTE NON È IL TRAILER… - Frances77263366 : @GexaD_ @DanielRPK Ho mandato lo screenshot del messaggio di Danielone Nazionale con GexaD nella pagina di Sony Pic… - xeratdragons : Ecco a voi la recensione di I Mitchell Contro le macchine, un bel Film D'Animazione creato da Sony Pictures Studio… - xeratdragons : Ecco a voi la recensione di I Mitchell Contro le macchine, un bel Film D'Animazione creato da Sony Pictures Studio… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sony Pictures

'Ghostbusters: Legacy', il trailer

Sony Pictures e Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia hanno rilasciato il nuovo trailer ufficiale di 'Ghostbusters: Legacy' , l'atteso film diretto da Jason Reitman. A più di trent'anni dall'uscita nelle ...

Tg Diregiovani - Edizione del 28 luglio 2021

... riprogrammato al 2022 a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus; - 'GHOSTBUSTERS: LEGACY', RILASCIATO IL TRAILER TRA I NUOVI E I 'VECCHI' ACCHIAPPAFANTASMI Debutta l'11 novembre al cinema con Sony Pictures ...
  1. Ghostbusters: Legacy, il nuovo trailer è un tuffo nel passato  Tom's Hardware Italia
  2. Il nuovo trailer di Ghostbusters: Legacy, l'attesissimo sequel che sta emozionando tutti  Today.it
  3. Ghostbusters: Legacy, nuovo trailer ufficiale italiano per il film  Multiplayer.it
  4. Ghostbusters: Legacy, il trailer italiano del film di Jason Reitman  Movieplayer.it
  5. Rilasciato il trailer di 'Ghostbusters: Legacy'  Cinecittà News
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News

Uncharted, Nathan Fillion sul film con Tom Holland: "Abbiamo aspettato troppo tempo"

Dopo essere stato associato per lungo tempo ad Uncharted, Nathan Fillion ha svelato le sue aspettative sulla pellicola Sony.

“Ghostbusters: Legacy”, il trailer

“Ghostbusters: Legacy” by Jason Reitman. Sony Pictures e Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia hanno rilasciato il nuovo trailer ufficiale di “Ghostbusters: Legacy”, l’attes ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sony Pictures
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sony Pictures Sony Pictures Film Chief Rothman