Sony Pictures Film Chief Tom Rothman Extends Contract (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) Sony Pictures Entertainment has extended Tom Rothman’s Contract for an unspecified period of time and given the Film Chief a promotion. It’s a strong endorsement for the hard-charging executive, who took over Sony’s Film business in 2015 during a tumultuous period for the studio. When he assumed the role, Sony had just endured a devastating L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
MarvelFansIT : RT @MarvelFansIT: STI MATTI DI SONY PICTURES INDIA SU #instagram METTONO UN VIDEO SU #SpiderMan MA OVVIAMENTE NON È IL TRAILER #Spidermanno… - MarvelFansIT : STI MATTI DI SONY PICTURES INDIA SU #instagram METTONO UN VIDEO SU #SpiderMan MA OVVIAMENTE NON È IL TRAILER… - Frances77263366 : @GexaD_ @DanielRPK Ho mandato lo screenshot del messaggio di Danielone Nazionale con GexaD nella pagina di Sony Pic… - xeratdragons : Ecco a voi la recensione di I Mitchell Contro le macchine, un bel Film D'Animazione creato da Sony Pictures Studio… - xeratdragons : Ecco a voi la recensione di I Mitchell Contro le macchine, un bel Film D'Animazione creato da Sony Pictures Studio… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sony Pictures
'Ghostbusters: Legacy', il trailerSony Pictures e Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia hanno rilasciato il nuovo trailer ufficiale di 'Ghostbusters: Legacy' , l'atteso film diretto da Jason Reitman. A più di trent'anni dall'uscita nelle ...
Tg Diregiovani - Edizione del 28 luglio 2021... riprogrammato al 2022 a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus; - 'GHOSTBUSTERS: LEGACY', RILASCIATO IL TRAILER TRA I NUOVI E I 'VECCHI' ACCHIAPPAFANTASMI Debutta l'11 novembre al cinema con Sony Pictures ...
- Ghostbusters: Legacy, il nuovo trailer è un tuffo nel passato Tom's Hardware Italia
- Il nuovo trailer di Ghostbusters: Legacy, l'attesissimo sequel che sta emozionando tutti Today.it
- Ghostbusters: Legacy, nuovo trailer ufficiale italiano per il film Multiplayer.it
- Ghostbusters: Legacy, il trailer italiano del film di Jason Reitman Movieplayer.it
- Rilasciato il trailer di 'Ghostbusters: Legacy' Cinecittà News
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Uncharted, Nathan Fillion sul film con Tom Holland: "Abbiamo aspettato troppo tempo"Dopo essere stato associato per lungo tempo ad Uncharted, Nathan Fillion ha svelato le sue aspettative sulla pellicola Sony.
“Ghostbusters: Legacy”, il trailer“Ghostbusters: Legacy” by Jason Reitman. Sony Pictures e Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia hanno rilasciato il nuovo trailer ufficiale di “Ghostbusters: Legacy”, l’attes ...
Sony PicturesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sony Pictures