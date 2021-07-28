Olympics: Italy win coxless 4 bronze despite kamikaze Brits (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) "It wasn't good sportsmanship and I don't understand why they did it". Burdisso said he felt the pressure acutely before his race. "I felt a lot of stress lately and I didn't even want to do it," he ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) "It wasn't good sportsmanship and I don't understand why they did it". Burdisso said he felt the pressure acutely before his race. "I felt a lot of stress lately and I didn't even want to do it," he ...

Advertising

FIE_fencing : #Tokyo2020 Team Italy with ISOLA Federica, FIAMINGO Rossella, NAVARRIA Mara and SANTUCCIO Alberta win Olympic bronz… - Italbasket : ? I cinque Azzurri di Meo Cambio in regia per il CT rispetto alla gara contro la Germania. Ore 10.20 italiane, dir… - FIBA : Hello @Olympics, allow us to introduce Simone Fontecchio from Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy ???? #Tokyo2020 | #Basketball - EurosportCare : @sfikifiki Ciao, grazie per averci scritto. E' possibile rivedere qualsiasi evento Olimpico On demand sul Player:… - BizzoZEROtoHero : RT @Italbasket: ? I cinque Azzurri di Meo Cambio in regia per il CT rispetto alla gara contro la Germania. Ore 10.20 italiane, diretta su… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Olympics Italy Olympics: Italy win coxless 4 bronze despite kamikaze Brits ROME, JUL 28 - Italy won two bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday thanks to swimmer Federico Burdisso in the 200 metres butterfly and the men's coxless four rowing team. The rowers had to overcome adversity to ...

Olympics: Bordignon wins weightlifting silver ROME, JUL 27 - Italy's Giorgia Bordignon won the silver medal in the women's 64 - kilo weightlifting class at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday by lifting 232 kilos. Italy's medals tally has now moved up to 12 after bronzes won by judoka Maria Centracchio and the women fencers in the team épée event on Tuesday too. ...

Olympics: Rossi, Viviani lead Italy team at opening ceremony La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno Olympics: Italy win coxless 4 bronze despite kamikaze Brits ROME, JUL 28 - Italy won two bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday thanks to swimmer Federico Burdisso in the 200 metres butterfly and the men's coxless four rowing team. The rowers had to overcome ...

I dietro le quinte di Tokyo 2020 su TikTok postati dagli italiani Durante le competizioni li vediamo determinati, seri e concentrati. Gli italiani però fuori dalle gare sono dei giovani come tanti altri che condividono alcuni momenti della propria giornata su TikTok ...

ROME, JUL 28 -won two bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday thanks to swimmer Federico Burdisso in the 200 metres butterfly and the men's coxless four rowing team. The rowers had to overcome adversity to ...ROME, JUL 27 -'s Giorgia Bordignon won the silver medal in the women's 64 - kilo weightlifting class at the Tokyo 2020on Tuesday by lifting 232 kilos.'s medals tally has now moved up to 12 after bronzes won by judoka Maria Centracchio and the women fencers in the team épée event on Tuesday too. ...ROME, JUL 28 - Italy won two bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday thanks to swimmer Federico Burdisso in the 200 metres butterfly and the men's coxless four rowing team. The rowers had to overcome ...Durante le competizioni li vediamo determinati, seri e concentrati. Gli italiani però fuori dalle gare sono dei giovani come tanti altri che condividono alcuni momenti della propria giornata su TikTok ...