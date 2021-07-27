Niente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniUltime Blog

YES EcoCoat™ HVM to Help Customer Fulfill Large NIH Contract for Rapid COVID Antibody Testing Devices

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading ...

zazoom
Commenta
YES EcoCoat™ HVM to Help Customer Fulfill Large NIH Contract for Rapid COVID Antibody Testing Devices (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that one of its Customers has been awarded a multimillion-dollar Contract by the US's National Institutes of Health to manufacture a new COVID Testing device for mass distribution. The award was made possible through the NIH's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative. Key to the Customer's product is an innovative technology that enables ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : YES EcoCoat™
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : YES EcoCoat™ EcoCoat™ Help Customer Fulfill Large