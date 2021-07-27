VIRALEZE SPL7013 virucidal (>99.99%) against Delta variant (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) MELBOURNE, Australia, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Starpharma today announced new data demonstrating that SPL7013, the antiviral agent in VIRALEZE™ nasal spray, is active against the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, achieving more than 99.99% reduction of infectious virus in laboratory-based virucidal assays. The antiviral testing of SPL7013 was conducted in the laboratory of virologist, Professor Philippe Gallay, at The Scripps Research Institute in the US, where previous studies have also demonstrated potent antiviral and virucidal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
