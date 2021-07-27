Niente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniUltime Blog

VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2 0 | Successful VIP-193 Testnet

 With multiple years of enterprise delivery under its belt, VeChain has established itself as the top public blockchain solution provider in the world. In pursuit of our vision to enable global and scalable mass adoption of public blockchain technology, the VeChain Research and Development team has built SURFACE (PoA 2.0), standing for a Secure, Use-case-adaptive, Relatively Fork-free Approach of Chain Extension. This novel consensus mechanism was built to eliminate the weaknesses and gain the benefits of the two main consensus types; Nakamoto Consensus and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT). With this new mechanism, the ...
