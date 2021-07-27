Niente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniUltime Blog

TOJOY and Hurun Launch Gazelle and Future Unicorn Enterprise Lists at Beijing Ceremony

Beijing, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, the 2021 China Gazelle and Future Unicorn Selection ...

Beijing, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On July 22, the "2021 China Gazelle and Future Unicorn Selection Event" was held in Beijing. Chinese business accelerator TOJOY and financial research institute Hurun co-hosted the event, which was attended by academics, media outlets, and businesspeople from a variety of industries. In his opening speech, Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Research Officer Rupert Hoogewerf said of making the Lists, "We aim to find companies with high growth potential and innovative models… Gazelle ...
