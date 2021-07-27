AWAY The Survival Series: un lungo video di gameplay mostra le meraviglie del mondo animale (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) AWAY The Survival Series è sicuramente un titolo atipico: un gioco d'avventura ed esplorazione, a base naturalistica, di cui Breaking Walls ha rilasciato un sorprendente gameplay video ricco di elementi inediti, tra cui missioni, boss fight e "personaggi" giocabili. Il gioco, che arriverà anche per le precedentemente confermate piattaforme PC (su Steam), Xbox One e PlayStation 4, è un gioco d'azione e avventura così descritto: "Gioca nei panni di un piccolo petauro dello zucchero in un documentario naturalistico tutto tuo. Vola tra gli alberi, combatti pericolosi predatori ed esplora ambienti bellissimi ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021)Theè sicuramente un titolo atipico: un gioco d'avventura ed esplorazione, a base naturalistica, di cui Breaking Walls ha rilasciato un sorprendentericco di elementi inediti, tra cui missioni, boss fight e "personaggi" giocabili. Il gioco, che arriverà anche per le precedentemente confermate piattaforme PC (su Steam), Xbox One e PlayStation 4, è un gioco d'azione e avventura così descritto: "Gioca nei panni di un piccolo petauro dello zucchero in un documentario naturalistico tutto tuo. Vola tra gli alberi, combatti pericolosi predatori ed esplora ambienti bellissimi ...

