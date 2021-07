Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Dressage Day 2

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) Germans establish authority ahead ofteam medals finale, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/Team Germany continued to build up a head of steam when moving to the top of theGrand Prix leaderboard at thetoday. Two great rides, from Dorothee Schneider with Showtime and the living legend that is Isabell Werth with Bella Rose, secured pole position at the end of the competition which decided the eight best nations that will go through to Tuesday's medal-decider, the Grand Prix Special in which all teams start from scratch. Joining ...