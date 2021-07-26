Canone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniCotton Reboot Recensione PS4Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Recensione PS4RED SOLSTICE 2: SURVIVORS - DISPONIBILE LA DEMO GRATUITAFarming Simulator 22: i primi video di gameplayUltime Blog

FountainCap Wins Asset Management Company of the Year Award for the Fourth Year (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("FountainCap") has won its Fourth Asset Management Company of the Year – China Offshore Equity Highly Commended Award from The Asset magazine's Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards. While every Year has its share of challenges, 2020 was truly extraordinary: the pandemic, economic recessions, Brexit, social unrest, contentious election, and a slew of other calamities. ...
