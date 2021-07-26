Fidia announces the FDA Orphan Drug designation for ONCOFID®-P for the treatment of malignant mesothelioma, the cancer caused by exposure to asbestos (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) · ONCOFID®-P is an innovative conjugation of the anticancer Drug paclitaxel (taxol) with hyaluronic acid (HA). · Thanks to the HA component, ONCOFID®-P specifically binds cancer cells expressing CD44, the HA receptor, significantly increasing the intracellular concentration of paclitaxel and maintaining an excellent tolerability profile. · The loco-regional administration makes ONCOFID®-P an ideal anticancer Drug in combination with existing treatments for patients with malignant ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
