Canone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniCotton Reboot Recensione PS4Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Recensione PS4RED SOLSTICE 2: SURVIVORS - DISPONIBILE LA DEMO GRATUITAFarming Simulator 22: i primi video di gameplayUltime Blog

Fidia announces the FDA Orphan Drug designation for ONCOFID®-P for the treatment of malignant mesothelioma | the cancer caused by exposure to asbestos

·         ONCOFID®-P is an innovative conjugation of the anticancer Drug paclitaxel (taxol) with ...

zazoom
Commenta
Fidia announces the FDA Orphan Drug designation for ONCOFID®-P for the treatment of malignant mesothelioma, the cancer caused by exposure to asbestos (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) ·         ONCOFID®-P is an innovative conjugation of the anticancer Drug paclitaxel (taxol) with hyaluronic acid (HA). ·         Thanks to the HA component, ONCOFID®-P specifically binds cancer cells expressing CD44, the HA receptor, significantly increasing the intracellular concentration of paclitaxel and maintaining an excellent tolerability profile. ·         The loco-regional administration makes ONCOFID®-P an ideal anticancer Drug in combination with existing treatments for patients with malignant ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fidia announces

Fidia announces the FDA Orphan Drug designation for ONCOFID®-P for the treatment of malignant mesothelioma, the cancer caused by exposure to asbestos

·         ONCOFID®-P is an innovative conjugation of the anticancer drug paclitaxel (taxol) with hyaluronic acid (HA). ·         Thanks to the HA ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fidia announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Fidia announces Fidia announces Orphan Drug designation