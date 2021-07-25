Shadow of the Tomb Raider si aggiorna a sorpresa su PS5 con 4K e 60fps (Di domenica 25 luglio 2021) In queste ultime ore, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, il terzo capitolo della trilogia reboot dedicata a Lara Croft, ha ricevuto un aggiornamento a sorpresa. L'update in questione 2.01, introduce la risoluzione 4K e i 60fps su PlayStation 5. Decisamente una bella sorpresa inaspettata. Sia il publisher Square-Enix che gli sviluppatori di Eidos Montreal non avevano preannunciato nulla a riguardo, pertanto potete immaginarvi la sorpresa dei giocatori che avevano il titolo installato sulle proprie console. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
