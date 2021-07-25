Incendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniCotton Reboot Recensione PS4Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Recensione PS4RED SOLSTICE 2: SURVIVORS - DISPONIBILE LA DEMO GRATUITAFarming Simulator 22: i primi video di gameplayBANDAI NAMCO presenta DreamHack BeyondUltime Blog

Shadow of the Tomb Raider si aggiorna a sorpresa su PS5 con 4K e 60fps

Shadow the
In queste ultime ore, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, il terzo capitolo della trilogia reboot dedicata a ...

Shadow of the Tomb Raider si aggiorna a sorpresa su PS5 con 4K e 60fps (Di domenica 25 luglio 2021) In queste ultime ore, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, il terzo capitolo della trilogia reboot dedicata a Lara Croft, ha ricevuto un aggiornamento a sorpresa. L'update in questione 2.01, introduce la risoluzione 4K e i 60fps su PlayStation 5. Decisamente una bella sorpresa inaspettata. Sia il publisher Square-Enix che gli sviluppatori di Eidos Montreal non avevano preannunciato nulla a riguardo, pertanto potete immaginarvi la sorpresa dei giocatori che avevano il titolo installato sulle proprie console.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider, pubblicato un update a sorpresa che abilita il 4K/60fps su PlayStation 5

In queste ultime ore, Shadow of the Tomb Raider , il terzo capitolo della trilogia reboot dedicata a Lara Croft, ha ricevuto un aggiornamento a sorpresa. L'update in questione 2.01, introduce la risoluzione 4K e i 60fps su ...

Shadow of the Tomb Raider si aggiorna per PS5, supportando 60fps a 4K

Shadow of the Tomb Raider si aggiorna per PS5, supportando 60fps a 4K Salvatore Miccoli Videogiochi 3 minuti fa 1 min lettura A sorpresa, arriva un nuovo importante aggiornamento per Shadow of the ...
Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 4K e 60 fps? Sì, con un aggiornamento

Shadow of the Tomb Raider riceve un aggiornamento che lo porta ad avere una risoluzione in 4K a 60 fps su PlayStation 5 ...
