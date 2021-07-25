Shadow of the Tomb Raider si aggiorna a sorpresa su PS5 con 4K e 60fps (Di domenica 25 luglio 2021) In queste ultime ore, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, il terzo capitolo della trilogia reboot dedicata a Lara Croft, ha ricevuto un aggiornamento a sorpresa. L'update in questione 2.01, introduce la risoluzione 4K e i 60fps su PlayStation 5. Decisamente una bella sorpresa inaspettata. Sia il publisher Square-Enix che gli sviluppatori di Eidos Montreal non avevano preannunciato nulla a riguardo, pertanto potete immaginarvi la sorpresa dei giocatori che avevano il titolo installato sulle proprie console. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di domenica 25 luglio 2021) In queste ultime ore,of the, il terzo capitolo della trilogia reboot dedicata a Lara Croft, ha ricevuto unmento a. L'update in questione 2.01, introduce la risoluzione 4K e isu PlayStation 5. Decisamente una bellainaspettata. Sia il publisher Square-Enix che gli sviluppatori di Eidos Montreal non avevano preannunciato nulla a riguardo, pertanto potete immaginarvi ladei giocatori che avevano il titolo installato sulle proprie console. Leggi altro...

