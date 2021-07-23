WorldSBK Assen | Razgatlioglu | My focus is on the race | not the championship

(Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) 'Myis on the, not the' , is the mantra that Toprakcontinues to repeat, having rounded out day one atin sixth place overall. Considering this is his first ...

Advertising

SkySportMotoGP : Superbike, verso il round di Assen: Toprak Razgatlioglu, adesso comanda lui #SkyMotori #WorldSBK - 24oresport : Primo oggi ad Assen; Rea però ammette che ci sono 'degli aspetti ancora su cui migliorare' - corsedimoto : SUPERBIKE - Jonathan #Rea chiude al comando il venerdì #Superbike ad Assen. E lascia aperta una porta al sogno… - corsedimoto : SUPERSPORT - Nella prima giornata di prove #Supersport ad #Assen #Aegerter continua a fare la voce grossa:… - 24oresport : Passo record nel WorldSSP300 ad Assen per l’idolo di casa Steeman -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WorldSBK Assen

The race is long and you need to conserve the tyres because this asphalt eats them.' Translated by Heather Watson, Bautista: 'I'm not thinking about the future but am focused on the ...Translated by Heather Watson, Alstare and Ponsson split: nofor either of themNella prima giornata abbiamo visto le cinque Case nelle prime cinque posizioni e tanti cambiamenti: andiamo a esaminare chi sarà dei migliori in questo weekend nella classe regina delle derivate di se ...Dopo il secondo tempo ottenuto nella mattinata, il campione del mondo in carica Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) firma il miglior tempo nella seconda ...