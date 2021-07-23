Cotton Reboot Recensione PS4Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Recensione PS4RED SOLSTICE 2: SURVIVORS - DISPONIBILE LA DEMO GRATUITAFarming Simulator 22: i primi video di gameplayBANDAI NAMCO presenta DreamHack BeyondJuventus il punto sul mercato Locatelli rimane il primo obiettivoOlimpiadi Tokyo 2020 : Ecco gli azzurri in gara oggi venerdì 23 ...EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Apex Legends: Ribalta - Dead SpaceEA PLAY LIVE 2021: Lost in Random - Knockout City, Stagione 2EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Battlefield PortalUltime Blog

WorldSBK Assen | Razgatlioglu | My focus is on the race | not the championship

'My focus is on the race, not the championship' , is the mantra that Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to ...

WorldSBK Assen, Razgatlioglu: "My focus is on the race, not the championship" (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) 'My focus is on the race, not the championship' , is the mantra that Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to repeat, having rounded out day one at Assen in sixth place overall. Considering this is his first ...
The race is long and you need to conserve the tyres because this asphalt eats them.' Translated by Heather Watson WorldSBK Assen, Bautista: 'I'm not thinking about the future but am focused on the ...

WorldSBK Assen, Bautista: 'I'm not thinking about the future but am focused on the present'

Translated by Heather Watson WorldSBK, Alstare and Ponsson split: no Assen for either of them
ANALISI DEL PASSO GARA: a chi fare attenzione nel WorldSBK ad Assen?

Nella prima giornata abbiamo visto le cinque Case nelle prime cinque posizioni e tanti cambiamenti: andiamo a esaminare chi sarà dei migliori in questo weekend nella classe regina delle derivate di se ...

WSBK PL2 Assen: Rea al comando

Dopo il secondo tempo ottenuto nella mattinata, il campione del mondo in carica Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) firma il miglior tempo nella seconda ...
