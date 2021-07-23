Women gondoliers protest lower prize money than men

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Women gondoliers

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

VENICE, JUL 23 - Femaleset to take part in Venice's iconic 'Historical Regata' are protesting about the lower prize money they are awarded compared to their male counterparts. "The hard work is the same but the ...VENICE, JUL 23 - Femaleset to take part in Venice's iconic 'Historical Regata' are protesting about the lower prize money they are awarded compared to their male counterparts. "The hard work is the same but the ...VENICE, JUL 23 - Female gondoliers set to take part in Venice's iconic 'Historical Regata' are protesting about the lower prize money they are awarded compared to their male counterparts. "The hard wo ...