Women gondoliers protest lower prize money than men

Women gondoliers protest lower prize money than menVENICE, JUL 23 - Female gondoliers set to take part in Venice's iconic 'Historical Regata' are protesting about the lower prize money they are awarded compared to their male counterparts. "The hard work is the same but the ...
