The Sun: 'Kane al Manchester City per 185 milioni di euro' (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) Manchester - Clamorosa notizia dall'Inghilterra: secondo quanto riportato dal quotidiano 'The Sun' il Manchester City sarebbe ad un passo dall'acquisto di Harry Kane. Il club allenato da Guardiola, ...
The Sun: 'Kane al Manchester City per 185 milioni di euro'MANCHESTER - Clamorosa notizia dall'Inghilterra: secondo quanto riportato dal quotidiano 'The Sun' il Manchester City sarebbe ad un passo dall'acquisto di Harry Kane. Il club allenato da Guardiola, ...
Calciomercato: Mancity. Kane via da Londra per 185 milioni di euroSecondo "The Sun" l'affare potrebbe concretizzarsi a breve. Sarebbe il secondo acquisto più esoso della storia, dopo il passaggio di Neymar dal Barcellona al Psg. . pdm/red 23 - Lug - 21 10:32 23 ...
Manchester City, 'The Sun': accordo con il Tottenham per Kane, pronti 187 milioni Sportface.it
