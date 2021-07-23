Cotton Reboot Recensione PS4Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Recensione PS4RED SOLSTICE 2: SURVIVORS - DISPONIBILE LA DEMO GRATUITAFarming Simulator 22: i primi video di gameplayBANDAI NAMCO presenta DreamHack BeyondJuventus il punto sul mercato Locatelli rimane il primo obiettivoOlimpiadi Tokyo 2020 : Ecco gli azzurri in gara oggi venerdì 23 ...EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Apex Legends: Ribalta - Dead SpaceEA PLAY LIVE 2021: Lost in Random - Knockout City, Stagione 2EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Battlefield PortalUltime Blog

SI Group Signs Agreement To Sell Industrial Resins Business To ASK Chemicals

Agreement Includes Products, Technology, and Manufacturing Assets in Brazil, India & South ...

SI Group Signs Agreement To Sell Industrial Resins Business To ASK Chemicals Agreement Includes Products, Technology, and Manufacturing Assets in Brazil, India & South Africa SCHENECTADY, N.Y., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 SI Group, a leading performance additives company, announced today plans to complete an Agreement to Sell the majority of its global Industrial Resins Business to ASK Chemicals, a portfolio company of private equity firm, Rhône Group, LLC.  The transaction includes SI Group's Industrial Resins products and associated manufacturing sites in ...
