CINDE Announces | Intel Costa Rica increases investment to $600 million and triples the number of announced jobs

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel Costa Rica is moving forward at a good pace ...

CINDE Announces: Intel Costa Rica increases investment to $600 million and triples the number of announced jobs (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021)

Intel Costa Rica is moving forward at a good pace for the Assembly and Testing operations to begin in the upcoming months. The Corporation raised the investment announced in December 2020 from $350 million to $600 million.  The hike in investments is due to speeding up the assembly and testing operations ramp to handle new demands by the company's clients, as well as growth in the existing operations in the country. The manufacturing area alone will have ...
CINDE Announces: Intel Costa Rica increases investment to $600 million and triples the number of announced jobs

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel Costa Rica is moving forward at a good pace for the Assembly and Testing operations to begin in ...
