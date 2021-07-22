UPS Healthcare Announces Agreement With Fresenius Medical Care, Expanding Service In The UK (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) LONDON and BAD HOMBURG, Germany, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
UPS HealthCare's UK operation, Polar Speed, today announced a five-year commercial Agreement With Fresenius Medical Care, a leading independent provider of renal Services, to provide warehouse and transport solutions for the delivery of treatments to patients and customers in the UK. Through this Agreement, Polar Speed will assume operation of Fresenius Medical Care's facility in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, UK, adding to Polar ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UPS Healthcare Announces Agreement With Fresenius Medical Care, Expanding Service In The UKLONDON and BAD HOMBURG, Germany, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS Healthcare's UK operation, Polar Speed, today announced a five-year commercial ...
