Roman road found under Venice

... and speaking with archaeologist Maddalena Bassani, Madricardo continued, we deduced that we were ...

... and speaking with archaeologist Maddalena Bassani," Madricardo continued, "we deduced that we were faced with lumps of basalt that paved the Roman road laid along the sandy coastline that is today ...
ROME, JUL 22 - The remains of a Roman road have been found underneath Venice, according to a new Italian study. The survey, carried out by researchers at the National Research Centre's Institute of Marine Science (ISMAR - CRN) and ...

