Roman road found under Venice (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) ... and speaking with archaeologist Maddalena Bassani," Madricardo continued, "we deduced that we were faced with lumps of basalt that paved the Roman road laid along the sandy coastline that is today ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Roman road
Roman road found under VeniceROME, JUL 22 - The remains of a Roman road have been found underneath Venice, according to a new Italian study. The survey, carried out by researchers at the National Research Centre's Institute of Marine Science (ISMAR - CRN) and ...
Fantic, UniCredit firma minibond da 7 milioni di euro a sostegno del Marchio...Roman, a.d. Fantic Motor. ' Questa operazione con UniCredit ci permette di consolidare ulteriormente il nostro piano di sviluppo e di investimenti oltre che sui segmenti attuali, moto off road ed e - ...
Diario di golf, il Celtic Manor raccontato e giocato da Francesca e Gonzalo Golfando
Roman road found under VeniceROME, JUL 22 - The remains of a Roman road have been found underneath Venice, according to a new Italian study. The survey, carried out by researchers at the National Research Centre's Institute of Ma ...
Fantic punta alla crescita con il supporto di UniCreditUn minibond da 7 milioni di euro garantito da SACE segna l'inizio della collaborazione tra il marchio veneto e il gruppo bancario ...
Roman roadSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Roman road