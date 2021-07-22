Plume Surpasses 1 Billion Connected Devices on its Cloud Controlled Software Defined Network

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) -finds consumers accelerated investment in smart homeduring the pandemic - PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/Personalized smart services pioneer®, today announced that it has surpassed a major milestone: more than 1unique clienthave been managed by'scontrollers globally. This achievement coincides with a major shift in the way people are using their technology at home for everyday convenience, entertainment and new work norms. As part of today's announcement,is releasing data and ...