Octavia Spencer’s Production Company Boards HIV Cure Documentary ‘Right to Try’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) Octavia Spencer has joined “Right to Try,” a Documentary short about an HIV Cure treatment trial, as a producer through her Production Company Orit Entertainment. Spencer will produce along with her partner Brian Clisham and creative executive Stephanie Kluft. The doc, directed by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” producer Zeberiah Newman, tells the L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
