Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) WILMINGTON, N. C., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) ("Live Oak" or "the Company") today reported Second Quarter 2021 net earnings available to common shareholders of $63.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share. The Second Quarter of 2021 included a pretax gain of $44.1 million ...Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Live Oak
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 ResultsWILMINGTON, N. C., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) ("Live Oak" or "the Company") today reported second quarter 2021 net earnings available to common shareholders of $63.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share. The ...
