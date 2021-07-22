FDA Provides Necessary Guidance For BioVaxys To Begin Preparation Of Ind For Phase I II Clinical Trials Of CoviDTH

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA:5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (""), is pleased to announce today that the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has provided its official Written Response to the Company's request for a Pre-IND Type B review ofas a diagnostic for evaluating T-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2. The FDA found the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, and other elements of thedevelopment program proposed byto be acceptable and providedand feedback supportive of ...