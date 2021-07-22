Comtech Names Judy Chambers to Board of Directors

(Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next - generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that, Managing Principal of Meketa ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Comtech Names

Contacts Bri Kelvin investors@srax.com Articoli correlatiJudy Chambers to Board of Directors Business Wire Business Wire - 22 Luglio 2021 New Director Adds Extensive Financial ...Contacts Jeff Gordon Director, PR and Communications jgordon@goguardian.com 917 - 653 - 3803 Articoli correlatiJudy Chambers to Board of Directors Business Wire Business Wire - 22 ...