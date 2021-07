Cambridge Quantum algorithm solves optimisation problems significantly faster | outperforming existing quantum methods

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 luglio 2021) A novel combinatorialsets a newcomputing standard at the heart of the modern economy, England, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/In a development that is likely to set a new industry standard, scientists at(CQ) have developed a newfor solving combinatorialthat are widespread in business and industry, such as travelling salesman, vehicle routing or job shop scheduling, using near-term ...