130th Canton Fair to be held both online and offline

GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 130th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) ...

The 130th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will be held in a merged format, both online and offline, between October 15 and November 3, 2021. This edition of the Canton Fair will feature displays in 51 exhibition sections based on 16 product categories along with a designated "rural vitalization zone" showcasing products from multiple rural areas of China and will be open to visitors both virtually and in-person. The onsite exhibition will continue ...
