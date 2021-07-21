RAINBOW SIX SIEGE PG NATIONALS: L’ATTESISSIMA FINALE DEI PLAYOFF C ...KONAMI presenta eFootball Free-to-playGTA Online: Los Santos Tuners ora disponibileZynga presenta il nuovo multi-evento Europe Series di CSR Racing 2EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: RAPPRESENTAZIONE DEL GOLF FEMMINILEZona gialla Covid-19 : Green pass al chiuso e stato d'emergenza fino ...Júlia Hennessy Cayuela. : Morta influencer di 22 anni in moto col ...Sony presenta HT-A9, la nuova frontiera dell’audio surroundBack 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantUltime Blog

The Witcher | Nightmare of the Wolf | rivelato il cast di doppiatori del film d' animazione

The Witcher
Netflix ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer per The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, il film di animazione

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, rivelato il cast di doppiatori del film d'animazione (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) Netflix ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer per The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, il film di animazione dedicato al franchise, ma non è tutto. Lo studio ha anche rivelato il cast vocale inglese per il progetto, confermando che Theo James interpreterà Vesemir. Abbiamo anche appreso che Lara Pulver (la Irene Adler della serie TV britannica Sherlock) interpreterà Tetra, mentre Graham McTavish interpreterà Deglan (il Witcher che ha rivendicato Vesemir attraverso la Legge della Sorpresa). Infine, Mary McDonnell interpreterà Lady Zerbst. Non solo, ma oltre al ...
