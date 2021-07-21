The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, rivelato il cast di doppiatori del film d'animazione (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) Netflix ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer per The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, il film di animazione dedicato al franchise, ma non è tutto. Lo studio ha anche rivelato il cast vocale inglese per il progetto, confermando che Theo James interpreterà Vesemir. Abbiamo anche appreso che Lara Pulver (la Irene Adler della serie TV britannica Sherlock) interpreterà Tetra, mentre Graham McTavish interpreterà Deglan (il Witcher che ha rivendicato Vesemir attraverso la Legge della Sorpresa). Infine, Mary McDonnell interpreterà Lady Zerbst. Non solo, ma oltre al ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) Netflix ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer per Theof the, ildidedicato al franchise, ma non è tutto. Lo studio ha ancheilvocale inglese per il progetto, confermando che Theo James interpreterà Vesemir. Abbiamo anche appreso che Lara Pulver (la Irene Adler della serie TV britannica Sherlock) interpreterà Tetra, mentre Graham McTavish interpreterà Deglan (ilche ha rivendicato Vesemir attraverso la Legge della Sorpresa). Infine, Mary McDonnell interpreterà Lady Zerbst. Non solo, ma oltre al ...

