The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, rivelato il cast di doppiatori del film d'animazione (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) Netflix ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer per The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, il film di animazione dedicato al franchise, ma non è tutto. Lo studio ha anche rivelato il cast vocale inglese per il progetto, confermando che Theo James interpreterà Vesemir. Abbiamo anche appreso che Lara Pulver (la Irene Adler della serie TV britannica Sherlock) interpreterà Tetra, mentre Graham McTavish interpreterà Deglan (il Witcher che ha rivendicato Vesemir attraverso la Legge della Sorpresa). Infine, Mary McDonnell interpreterà Lady Zerbst. Non solo, ma oltre al ...Leggi su eurogamer
Advertising
The Witcher : Nightmare of the Wolf - teaser trailer del film anime Netflix – NotiziaVideogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it
The Witcher : Nightmare of the Wolf | Teaser ufficiale | NetflixVideogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it
The Witcher 3 già in fase di scrittura : a breve l’annuncio di Netflix?
NetflixIT : Prima di Geralt, c'è stato Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf arriva il 23 agosto. - NetflixIT : La stagione 2 di THE WITCHER arriva il 17 dicembre ma intanto qui possiamo dare una sbirciatina alle prime immagini… - SkywalkerStark_ : RT @NetflixIT: Prima di Geralt, c'è stato Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf arriva il 23 agosto. - Eurogamer_it : Svelato il cast di doppiatori di #TheWitcherNightmareOfTheWolf. - cinespression : #TheWitcher: #NightmareoftheWolf, ecco il teaser trailer dello spin-off della serie #Netflix! -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Witcher
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf - Vesemir è a caccia di mostri nel trailer dell'anime NetflixNetflix ha rilasciato un nuovo trailer ufficiale di The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf , il film anime che può essere considerato a tutti gli effetti il primo spin - off della fortunata serie The Witcher . Diretto da Han Kwang il film vede come ...
The Witcher - Nightmare of the Wolf: il trailer dell'anime prequelIn occasione del WitcherCon di inizio mese corrente, CD Projekt Red ha svelato la produzione del lungometraggio animato ispirato al celebre franchise de The Witcher , ovvero The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf , in uscita sulla piattaforma streaming on - demand di Netflix dal 23 agosto 2021 (vi invitiamo a recuperare i dettagli qui nel nostro ...
- The Witcher Monster Slayer Recensione: a caccia di mostri stile Pokemon GO Everyeye.it
- The Witcher: Monster Slayer, la recensione del nuovo gioco in realtà aumentata dedicato allo strigo Multiplayer.it
- The Witcher: Monster Slayer - La recensione IGN ITALY
- The Witcher Monster Slayer: Un nuovo Witcher è arrivato su mobile Tuttoinformatico.com
- The Witcher Monster Slayer arriva domani su Android e iOS, e lo abbiamo provato in anteprima MobileWorld
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, rivelato il cast di doppiatori del film d'animazioneNetflix ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer per The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, il film di animazione dedicato al franchise, ma non è tutto. Lo studio ha anche rivelato il cast vocale inglese per il pr ...
The Witcher – Nightmare of the Wolf: il trailer dell’anime prequelThe Witcher - Nightmare of the Wolf: il trailer e nuovi dettagli dell'anime prequel in uscita il prossimo 23 agosto.
The WitcherSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Witcher