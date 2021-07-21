Zona gialla Covid-19 : Green pass al chiuso e stato d'emergenza fino ...Júlia Hennessy Cayuela. : Morta influencer di 22 anni in moto col ...Sony presenta HT-A9, la nuova frontiera dell’audio surroundBack 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ultime Blog

Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Set for Venice Film Festival Jury

Multiple Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao, whose “Nomadland” launched from the ...

Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Set for Venice Film Festival Jury (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) Multiple Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao, whose “Nomadland” launched from the Venice Film Festival last year, is set to return to the Lido as a member of the upcoming fest’s main Jury, which will comprise four women and three men. As previously announced, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, another recent multiple Oscar Winner, will preside L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
