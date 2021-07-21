RAINBOW SIX SIEGE PG NATIONALS: L’ATTESISSIMA FINALE DEI PLAYOFF C ...KONAMI presenta eFootball Free-to-playGTA Online: Los Santos Tuners ora disponibileZynga presenta il nuovo multi-evento Europe Series di CSR Racing 2EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: RAPPRESENTAZIONE DEL GOLF FEMMINILEZona gialla Covid-19 : Green pass al chiuso e stato d'emergenza fino ...Júlia Hennessy Cayuela. : Morta influencer di 22 anni in moto col ...Sony presenta HT-A9, la nuova frontiera dell’audio surroundBack 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantUltime Blog

Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilium GmbH (Lilium), positioned to be a global ...

Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric air mobility with the development of its 7-Seater electric vertical take-off and landing jet, will hold a Capital Markets Day on August 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET ahead of its planned listing on the Nasdaq following the completion of the previously announced proposed business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: QELL). Members of Lilium's senior leadership team, including Daniel Wiegand (Co-Founder and CEO), Geoff Richardson (Chief Financial Officer) and Yves ...
