“Only Honest On The Weekend” | l’album di debutto di Becky Hill

Only Honest
La cantautrice rivelazione della scena dance inglese pubblica il 20 agosto il suo primo album ...

“Only Honest On The Weekend”, l’album di debutto di Becky Hill (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) La cantautrice rivelazione della scena dance inglese pubblica il 20 agosto il suo primo album anticipato dal singolo “Remember” feat. David Guetta Becky Hill – Foto di Sam NeilBecky Hill, cantautrice di successo e pioniera della musica dance, pubblica il 20 agosto il suo album di debuttoOnly Honest On The Weekend” su etichetta Eko Records/Polydor. Tutta la mia carriera è stata costruita per arrivare a questo momento! – ha detto Becky – “Finalmente posso annunciare l’uscita del mio primo album, “Only ...
"Only Honest On The Weekend", l'album di debutto di Becky Hill

La cantautrice rivelazione della scena dance inglese pubblica il 20 agosto il suo primo album anticipato dal singolo "Remember" feat. David Guetta Becky ...
