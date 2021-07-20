CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition

(Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) His work has resulted in more than 60 patents and over 100 published papers.' The Company also announced today that Ric Johnsen, currently senior vice president of the Converged Network Solutions (...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CommScope Announces

Tom Cloonan joinedthrough its acquisition of ARRIS, where he served as CTO of the Network and Cloud segment, among other positions, since 2002. Dr. Tom Cloonan was previously the CTO and ...Continua a leggere OptionMetricsIvyDB Europe 3.0 with Extended Volatility Surface to ... Continua a leggereObtains Significant Victory Against Rosenberger Business Wire Business ...