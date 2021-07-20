Coldplay annunciano il nuovo album MUSIC OF THE SPHERES in uscita il 15 Ottobre

Advertising

13febbraio2018 : RT @IlContiAndrea: I #Coldplay annunciano l’uscita del nuovo album, #MusicOfTheSpheres. Il nono disco uscirà il 15 ottobre - elena_ele6 : RT @IlContiAndrea: I #Coldplay annunciano l’uscita del nuovo album, #MusicOfTheSpheres. Il nono disco uscirà il 15 ottobre - SAonlinemag : @coldplay annunciano il nuovo album #musicofthespheres - davided81 : RT @IlContiAndrea: I #Coldplay annunciano l’uscita del nuovo album, #MusicOfTheSpheres. Il nono disco uscirà il 15 ottobre - NataAlbertoni : RT @IlContiAndrea: I #Coldplay annunciano l’uscita del nuovo album, #MusicOfTheSpheres. Il nono disco uscirà il 15 ottobre -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Coldplay annunciano

Spettacoli News

I Coldplay annunciano oggi l’uscita del nuovo album, "Music Of The Spheres". Il nono album della band uscirà il 15 ottobre. L’album, prodotto da Max Martin, è stato annuncia ...I Coldplay annunciano l’uscita del nuovo album, "Music Of The Spheres": il nono album della band uscirà il 15 ottobre. L’album, prodotto da Max Martin, è stato annunciato dalla band su Instagram con u ...