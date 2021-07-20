Sony presenta HT-A9, la nuova frontiera dell’audio surroundBack 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ecovacs Deebot N8+ : Pulizia completa ed automatica della casaLa Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUltime Blog

Coldplay annunciano il nuovo album MUSIC OF THE SPHERES in uscita il 15 Ottobre

I Coldplay annunciano oggi l'uscita del nuovo album , MUSIC Of The SPHERES. Il nono album della band ...

Coldplay annunciano il nuovo album MUSIC OF THE SPHERES in uscita il 15 Ottobre (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) I Coldplay annunciano oggi l'uscita del nuovo album , MUSIC Of The SPHERES. Il nono album della band uscirà il 15 Ottobre. L'album, prodotto da Max Martin, è stato annunciato dalla band su instagram ...
