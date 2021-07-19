SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces the final result of the Public Takeover Offer for CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo") (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) - VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On Monday, 22 February 2021, BidCo published the Offer document for an anticipated mandatory Takeover Offer for all CA Immo shares and convertible bonds that are not held by either BidCo or CA Immo ("Offer"). During the acceptance period, which ended on 9 April 2021, 2,413,980 CA Immo shares and 811 CA Immo convertible bonds with an aggregate nominal value of EUR 81,100,000 were tendered into the Offer. On 14 July 2021, the statutory additional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SOF - 11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces the final result of the Public Takeover ...VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - On Monday, 22 February 2021, BidCo published the offer document for an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo shares and convertible ...
SOF - 11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces that the condition precedent to closing ...BidCo launched an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for CA Immo on 22 February 2021 - Merger control clearance from the competent authorities has been obtained - BidCo expects to attain a ...
