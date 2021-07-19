PSG Makes Growth Investment in Visualfabriq (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) ... today announced a Growth Investment in Visualfabriq, a leading international provider of AI - ... We look forward to working with Jaco and the team to support Visualfabriq as it pursues its Growth plans.Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PSG Makes
PSG Makes Growth Investment in Visualfabriq... enabling greater optimisation of the billions spent on trade promotions each year by global CPG companies and improving visibility for the wider business,' added Charlotte Lawrence, Director at PSG. ...
Juventus, contatti Leonardo-Mendes per portare Cristiano Ronaldo al PSG. Le ultimissimeJuventus, contatti Leonardo-Mendes per portare Cristiano Ronaldo al PSG. Le ultimissime La soluzione Paris Saint Germain potrebbe essere la prossima tappa nella carriera di Cristiano Ronaldo. In tal s ...
PSG MakesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PSG Makes