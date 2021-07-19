‘Cannes Uncut’ Crew Reveals Behind The Scenes Story of Shooting Documentary During Festival (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Journalist Christopher Pickard was at the just-concluded Cannes Film Festival as part of a film Crew Shooting “Cannes Uncut,” a feature-length Documentary celebrating the iconic Festival that will be ready in time for its 75th edition next year. He shares his experiences of Shooting During this year’s Festival EXCLUSIVEly with Variety. Like many others, even L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
‘Cannes Uncut’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Cannes Uncut’