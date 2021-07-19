‘Cannes Uncut’ Crew Reveals Behind The Scenes Story of Shooting Documentary During Festival EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Journalist Christopher Pickard was at the just-concluded Cannes Filmas part of a film“Cannes Uncut,” a feature-lengthcelebrating the iconicthat will be ready in time for its 75th edition next year. He shares his experiences ofthis year’sly with Variety. Like many others, even L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.