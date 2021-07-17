Marvel’s Victoria Alonso to Speak at NALIP Media Summit (Di sabato 17 luglio 2021) The three-day 2021 virtual edition of the NALIP Media Summit will feature a conversation with Marvel Studios’ EVP Victoria Alonso moderated by Variety‘s Marc Malkin. The three-day event will feature diverse creative leaders from the Latinx community that will connect with attendees through a series of sessions, workshops, exclusive screenings and mentorship opportunities. The 22nd L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Marvel’s VictoriaLe novità Marvel Italia di agosto 2021 Tom's Hardware Italia
Marvel’s VictoriaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Marvel’s Victoria