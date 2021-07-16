Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueBethesda News: QuakeCon 2021 | QuakeCon at Home torna con dirette, ...Digital Bros annuncia la nascita di Supernova Games StudiosEcho Show 10 e Fire TV Stick divertimento e sicurezza della propria ...GeForce NOW: in arrivo sul servizio il 1.000° gioco per PCTURTLE BEACH: IL RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILE ELECTRONIC ARTS E R&A CELEBRANO IL 150° OPEN IN EA SPORTS PGA TOURMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2021: SVELATE LE DATE DELL’EVENTO LIVE Ultime Blog

Woman killed in supermarket carpark near Naples

Naples, JUL 16 - A 63 - year - old Woman was killed in a supermarket carpark near Naples on Friday, ...

Naples, JUL 16 - A 63 - year - old Woman was killed in a supermarket carpark near Naples on Friday, local sources said. The Woman is believed to have been stabbed to death in the carpark at Somma
NAPLES, JUL 16 - A 63 - year - old woman was killed in a supermarket carpark near Naples on Friday, local sources said. The woman is believed to have been stabbed to death in the carpark at Somma Vesuviana. A 46 - year - old man from ...

Search for Saman's body abandoned after 67 days

ROME, JUL 12 - The search for the body of missing 18 - year - old Pakistani woman Saman Abbas, who is believed to have been killed by her family after refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan at the end of April, was abandoned after 67 days on Monday. In more than two months ...

NAPLES, JUL 16 - A 63-year-old woman was killed in a supermarket carpark near Naples on Friday, local sources said. The woman is believed to have been stabbed to death in the carpark at Somma Vesuvian ...

Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

ALESSANDRIA, JUL 12 - A woman killed her husband in their home near Alessandria in Piedmont on Sunday afternoon, sources said Monday. The alleged murder took place at Borghetto Borbera, a small town i ...
