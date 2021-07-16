Woman killed in supermarket carpark near Naples (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) Naples, JUL 16 - A 63 - year - old Woman was killed in a supermarket carpark near Naples on Friday, local sources said. The Woman is believed to have been stabbed to death in the carpark at Somma ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Search for Saman's body abandoned after 67 daysROME, JUL 12 - The search for the body of missing 18 - year - old Pakistani woman Saman Abbas, who is believed to have been killed by her family after refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan at the end of April, was abandoned after 67 days on Monday. In more than two months ...
Woman kills husband at home near AlessandriaALESSANDRIA, JUL 12 - A woman killed her husband in their home near Alessandria in Piedmont on Sunday afternoon, sources said Monday. The alleged murder took place at Borghetto Borbera, a small town i ...
