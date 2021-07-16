Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueBethesda News: QuakeCon 2021 | QuakeCon at Home torna con dirette, ...Digital Bros annuncia la nascita di Supernova Games StudiosEcho Show 10 e Fire TV Stick divertimento e sicurezza della propria ...GeForce NOW: in arrivo sul servizio il 1.000° gioco per PCTURTLE BEACH: IL RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILE ELECTRONIC ARTS E R&A CELEBRANO IL 150° OPEN IN EA SPORTS PGA TOURMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2021: SVELATE LE DATE DELL’EVENTO LIVE Ultime Blog

Superbet Group to acquire Belgium' s Napoleon Sports & Casino

- BUCHAREST, Romania , July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superbet, a pan European betting and gaming ...

zazoom
Commenta
Superbet Group to acquire Belgium's Napoleon Sports & Casino (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) - BUCHAREST, Romania , July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Superbet, a pan European betting and gaming business, today has agreed to acquire Belgium'sNapoleon Sports &; Casino, subject to closing. The acquisition will see the purchase of 100% shares of Napoleon Sports &; Casino to augment Superbet Group's recent growth and global ambitions. The acquisition offers a compelling strategic and financial rationale for Superbet as the company expands across ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Superbet Group

Giovanni Garrisi (Ceo Stanleybet) confermato all'Sbc Digital Summit  http://www.pressgiochi.it/
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Superbet Group
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Superbet Group Superbet Group acquire Belgium Napoleon