Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Lands ha una data di uscita su Netflix, ecco il nuovo spettacolare trailer (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild ha ricevuto non solo un trailer ufficiale, ma anche una data di uscita. Il film arriverà su Netflix il 12 agosto. Annunciato a luglio 2018, il film è realizzato da Pure Imagination Studios, che sono meglio conosciuti per numerose animazioni Lego tra cui I Simpson, Lego Batman e Lego Cars. La serie Monster Hunter ha guadagnato una popolarità esplosiva in tutto il mondo dall'uscita del gioco per PlayStation 2 Monster Hunter di Capcom nel ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021)of theha ricevuto non solo unufficiale, ma anche unadi. Il film arriverà suil 12 agosto. Annunciato a luglio 2018, il film è realizzato da Pure Imagination Studios, che sono meglio conosciuti per numerose animazioni Lego tra cui I Simpson, Lego Batman e Lego Cars. La serieha guadagnato una popolarità esplosiva in tutto il mondo dall'del gioco per PlayStation 2di Capcom nel ...

