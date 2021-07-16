Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueBethesda News: QuakeCon 2021 | QuakeCon at Home torna con dirette, ...Digital Bros annuncia la nascita di Supernova Games StudiosEcho Show 10 e Fire TV Stick divertimento e sicurezza della propria ...GeForce NOW: in arrivo sul servizio il 1.000° gioco per PCTURTLE BEACH: IL RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILE ELECTRONIC ARTS E R&A CELEBRANO IL 150° OPEN IN EA SPORTS PGA TOURMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2021: SVELATE LE DATE DELL’EVENTO LIVE Ultime Blog

Four arrested over murder of Italian missionary in Peru

ROME, JUL 16 - Four people have been arrested in Peru in relation to the murder in April of Nadia De Munari, a 50 - year - old Italian lay missionary, sources said Friday. The woman from the town of Schio, near ...

Prison system must be reformed says Draghi at brutality jail

...Draghi told authorities after visiting a jail near Naples where 52 warders were recently arrested ... "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for ...

Regno Unito, arresti per insulti razzisti sui social dopo i rigori sbagliati contro l'Italia

Quattro persone sono state arrestate per gli insulti razzisti sui social ai tre calciatori della nazionale inglese che hanno sbagliato i rigori nella finale di Euro 2020 contro l'Italia, Marcus Rashfo ...
