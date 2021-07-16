Four arrested over murder of Italian missionary in Peru (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 16 - Four people have been arrested in Peru in relation to the murder in April of Nadia De Munari, a 50 - year - old Italian lay missionary, sources said Friday. The woman from the town of ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Four arrested over murder of Italian missionary in PeruROME, JUL 16 - Four people have been arrested in Peru in relation to the murder in April of Nadia De Munari, a 50 - year - old Italian lay missionary, sources said Friday. The woman from the town of Schio, near ...
Prison system must be reformed says Draghi at brutality jail...Draghi told authorities after visiting a jail near Naples where 52 warders were recently arrested ... "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards "four hours of hell for ...
Regno Unito, arresti per insulti razzisti sui social dopo i rigori sbagliati contro l'ItaliaQuattro persone sono state arrestate per gli insulti razzisti sui social ai tre calciatori della nazionale inglese che hanno sbagliato i rigori nella finale di Euro 2020 contro l'Italia, Marcus Rashfo ...
