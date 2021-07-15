Yanolja Raises USD 1.7 billion in new funding from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) - New Funding to strengthen technology capabilities and continue leading digital transformation of the global travel and hospitality industry SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Yanolja (CEO & Founder LEE Su Jin), South Korea's leading travel and leisure platform, has completed a USD 1.7 billion investment round by sole investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2*, one of the world's largest technology-focused investment Funds. By utilizing IoT, AI, big data and blockchain technologies, Yanolja has been accelerating the digital ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yanolja (CEO & Founder LEE Su Jin), South Korea's leading travel and leisure platform, has completed a USD 1.7 billion investment round by sole investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2*, one of the world's largest technology-focused investment Funds. By utilizing IoT, AI, big data and blockchain technologies, Yanolja has been accelerating the digital ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Yanolja RaisesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yanolja Raises