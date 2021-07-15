Hangzhou City Hosts 'Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm' in Macao to Promote Culture and Tourism (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) Hangzhou, China, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism hosted 'Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm' – an event featuring a selection of eight segments – on the afternoon of July 9, 2021, in Macao. Residents and visitors had the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with Hangzhou's sophisticated LifeStyle and the
