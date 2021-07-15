“Get back”: il film sui Beatles diventa una serie (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) Peter Jackson annuncia che il suo Get back diventerà una serie tv suddivisa in tre parti. “Get back”: quando esce? Si parla da tempo di Get back, il documentario di Peter Jackson sui Beatles. Le ultime notizie dicono che, invece di uscire nelle sale come film, sarà una serie tv in tre parti. Ognuna delle tre parti durerà sei ore e verrà trasmessa su Disney+ dal 25 al 27 novembre. L’acclamato regista de Il signore degli anelli confessa di aver dedicato al progetto diverse ore del proprio tempo. Jackson ha infatti restaurato circa 60 ore di riprese che coinvolgono i ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
Advertising
ergh_09 : @linettitudine Secondo l'ex-marine Danny Sjursen (da sempre molto critico verso la Guerra al Terrore), è stato megl… - 93screature : RT @ITSCOMINGTOR0ME: MI SONO VERAMENTE ROTTA TANTO IL CAZZO. noi razzisti? NOI? innanzitutto i commenti sotto i post dei calciatori che ING… - AD0R3ROS3 : RT @ITSCOMINGTOR0ME: MI SONO VERAMENTE ROTTA TANTO IL CAZZO. noi razzisti? NOI? innanzitutto i commenti sotto i post dei calciatori che ING… - F00LSGVLD : RT @ITSCOMINGTOR0ME: MI SONO VERAMENTE ROTTA TANTO IL CAZZO. noi razzisti? NOI? innanzitutto i commenti sotto i post dei calciatori che ING… - ITSCOMINGTOR0ME : MI SONO VERAMENTE ROTTA TANTO IL CAZZO. noi razzisti? NOI? innanzitutto i commenti sotto i post dei calciatori che… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Get back
Redtail Technology Expands Training Department, Relaunching Redtail University in Person in 2022... those interested in attending these entertaining, educational offerings in person can get ready to ... 'Using popular movies like Back to the Future as a theme and inserting references to that theme ...
MotoGP 2022, Razali: 'We'll announce our line - up after the races in Austria'But 2021 has failed to get off to a similar start, the situation clear to everyone. The Italo - ... 'Franco had problems with the bike during the first race, but then bounced back and scored a first ...
- The Beatles: Get Back, il documentario di Peter Jackson diventa una serie tv per Disney+ Ciak Magazine
- The Beatles: Get Back, in arrivo un documentario su Disney + Sky Tg24
- The Beatles: Get Back arriverà su Disney+ a novembre CineFacts
- The Beatles: Get Back di Peter Jackson diventa una miniserie per Disney+! ComingSoon.it
- Beatles, il documentario 'Get back' su Disney+ la Repubblica
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
“Get back”: il film sui Beatles diventa una seriePeter Jackson dichiara a GQ che "The Beatles: Get back" non sarà un film. IL progetto si trasforma in una serie in tre episodi.
Al Cash back, 4,5 mld Alla ricerca solo 3,1 mldPer il cash back di Stato erano stati stanziati 4,5 ... In 2018 (latest data), the total public spending on "Research & Development" was 3.1 billion to get an idea of the amount. Despite the ...
Get backSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Get back